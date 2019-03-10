Which James Ward-Prowse free-kick was better?

It was a case of deja vu for Southampton fans as James Ward-Prowse hit a superb free-kick for the second weekend running.

The midfielder hit a winner from the dead ball as Southampton put on a fine comeback to beat Tottenham 2-1 on Saturday, before producing a Cristiano Ronaldo-like celebration.

It came just a week after a similarly brilliant free-kick brought Saints level at Old Trafford, though on that occasion they went on to lose 3-2 to Manchester United.

