Which James Ward-Prowse free-kick was better?
Ward-Prowse's goal this time earned Southampton all three points against Tottenham
Last Updated: 10/03/19 8:32am
It was a case of deja vu for Southampton fans as James Ward-Prowse hit a superb free-kick for the second weekend running.
The midfielder hit a winner from the dead ball as Southampton put on a fine comeback to beat Tottenham 2-1 on Saturday, before producing a Cristiano Ronaldo-like celebration.
It came just a week after a similarly brilliant free-kick brought Saints level at Old Trafford, though on that occasion they went on to lose 3-2 to Manchester United.
