Southampton's Wesley Hoedt joins Antwerp on season-long loan

Wesley Hoedt has been farmed out to Royal Antwerp on loan

Southampton defender Wesley Hoedt has joined Belgian Pro League side Royal Antwerp on a season-long loan deal.

The loan deal also includes an option to buy at the end of the current campaign.

Hoedt joined Southampton from Lazio in August 2017 for a fee in the region of £15m and made 32 appearances during his debut season with the club.

The 25-year-old made a further 13 appearances last season prior to the arrival of boss Ralph Hasenhuttl at St Mary's, but was deemed surplus to requirements by the Austrian and joined Celta Vigo on loan for the rest of the campaign.

The Netherlands international will join up with former Everton forward Kevin Mirallas at Antwerp, who sit ninth in the Belgian top-division table after a defeat at Saido Berahino's Zulte Waregem on Sunday.

The Saints are also set to loan out midfielder Mario Lemina after accepting a bid from Turkish side Galatasaray.