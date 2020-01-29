Cedric Soares: Arsenal make move for Southampton defender

Arsenal hope to complete a deal for Cedric Soares before the January transfer window closes

Arsenal have made a late move to sign Southampton full-back Cedric Soares.

Soares has suggested his time at Southampton is coming to an end with the 28-year-old's contract up in the summer and no new talks planned.

Arsenal are keen to strengthen their defence, having kept just four clean sheets in the Premier League this season.

Soares joined Southampton in 2015 from Sporting Lisbon and won the European Championships for Portugal in 2016, starting in the final against France.

He joined Inter Milan on loan last January with an option to buy at the end of the season which the Italian club did not take up.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's draw with Arsenal in the Premier League

Earlier on Wednesday, Arsenal completed the signing of Spanish defender Pablo Mari on an initial loan deal with the option to make permanent at the end of the season.

