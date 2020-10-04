Ibrahima Diallo: Southampton complete signing of France U21 international

Southampton have completed the signing of Ibrahima Diallo from Brest and the 21-year-old has signed a four-year contract.
Diallo has represented France at every youth level from U18 upwards and will be away with the U21 squad during the international break.
- Stunning Romeu volley helps Saints to victory
- Hasenhuttl wants up to three new signings
- Deadline Day: What does every PL club need?
- Transfer Centre LIVE!
Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl told the club website: "We are happy to bring him in here.
"He is an important signing for us, because in midfield we only have so many alternatives, and he showed in France that he is a fantastic midfield player.
ONE MILLION POUNDS! Can you imagine?
You read correctly. Do not miss your chance to scoop £1m for free in this week's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.
"I am very happy that he will come to us and hopefully he will have a good time with us.
"He's a very smart one, a very clever one, he reads the game very well.
Trending
- Man Utd agree deal to sign Telles from Porto
- Man Utd-Spurs player ratings: Hosts awful
- Arteta 'confident' Arsenal will get deals done
- Spurs hit six as shambolic Man Utd implode
- Neville: Man Utd business not good enough
- Download Instructions
- Man Utd close to signing Cavani on two-year deal
- Man Utd transfer rumours
- Arsenal transfer rumours
- Dortmund: 'Door closed' for Man Utd on Sancho deal
"He's also quick and dynamic, against the ball very aggressive, and with the ball also with good decision making, so he is a player who I think fits perfectly in our team."
Saints turned to Diallo after missing out on Ibrahim Sangare, with the 22-year-old Ivory Coast international opting to join PSV Eindhoven from Toulouse on Monday.
Saints boss Hasenhuttl told Sky Sports News last week he was looking to sign two or three more players with the club still on the hunt for more in the weekend leading up to Deadline Day - and he reiterated this after his side's 2-0 victory over West Brom.
ONE MILLION POUNDS! Can you imagine?
You read correctly. Do not miss your chance to scoop £1m for free in this week's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.
Hasenhuttl said: "We're still hoping to get an alternative for two positions, we must have a look.
"I think it'll be an interesting 24 hours. We know that we have issues in some positions and then if we get the right package, we are still looking to get another player in."
Save over 25% with a NOW TV Sky Sports Pass
Catch the action for only £25 a month with this limited time offer. Watch the Premier League, Formula 1, PGA Tour and much more. Cancel any time.
Transfer Deadline Day - October 5
The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity throughout the day involving the biggest names in football.
Some of the highlights to enjoy on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms:
- Breakfast with David Ginola and Rachel Yankey
- The Football Show Special with Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole
- Countdown with Harry and Jamie Redknapp
- Supporters at the heart of the show with Sky VIP fan wall
You can also follow the stories on Sky Sports' digital platforms, with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.
Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to keep across all the deals and drama with Sky Sports.