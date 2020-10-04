Ibrahima Diallo: Southampton complete signing of France U21 international

Southampton have completed the signing of Ibrahima Diallo from Brest and the 21-year-old has signed a four-year contract.

Diallo has represented France at every youth level from U18 upwards and will be away with the U21 squad during the international break.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl told the club website: "We are happy to bring him in here.

"He is an important signing for us, because in midfield we only have so many alternatives, and he showed in France that he is a fantastic midfield player.

"I am very happy that he will come to us and hopefully he will have a good time with us.



"He's a very smart one, a very clever one, he reads the game very well.

"He's also quick and dynamic, against the ball very aggressive, and with the ball also with good decision making, so he is a player who I think fits perfectly in our team."

Saints turned to Diallo after missing out on Ibrahim Sangare, with the 22-year-old Ivory Coast international opting to join PSV Eindhoven from Toulouse on Monday.

Saints boss Hasenhuttl told Sky Sports News last week he was looking to sign two or three more players with the club still on the hunt for more in the weekend leading up to Deadline Day - and he reiterated this after his side's 2-0 victory over West Brom.

Hasenhuttl said: "We're still hoping to get an alternative for two positions, we must have a look.

"I think it'll be an interesting 24 hours. We know that we have issues in some positions and then if we get the right package, we are still looking to get another player in."

