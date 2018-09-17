Gary Rowett happy with Stoke City progress ahead of Swansea clash

1:04 Gary Rowett says Stoke have the character to bounce back from their 'sticky run' Gary Rowett says Stoke have the character to bounce back from their 'sticky run'

Stoke manager Gary Rowett says his side are making progress despite a "sticky run" ahead of Tuesday's game with Swansea, live on Sky Sports.

Stoke, 20th in the Championship and just one point above the relegation zone, are looking for just their second win in eight games when they take on the Swans.

Rowett remains upbeat despite squandering a two-goal lead in the second half in the weekend's 2-2 draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

"We were largely dominant in the game, created by far the best chances and had nearly 70 per cent of the possession," said Rowett.

"A draw away from home is not the worst result away from home but having been 2-0 up, it's obviously disappointing."

Asked what areas his team needs to improve on, Rowett added: "We have to cut the mistakes out.

"We are making way too many unforced errors to take points away from us when we've actually played quite well in spells of games.

"If you make those type of mistakes, you are always going to make it difficult to come out with the three points even if you do deserve it."