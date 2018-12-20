Stoke fined £5,000 by FA for failing to control players

Stoke were made to settle for a 2-2 draw when the sides met at Villa Park

Stoke have been fined £5,000 by the FA for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion against Aston Villa on December 15.

Gary Rowett's side surrounded referee Peter Bankes after Villa were awarded a second-half penalty when Stoke defender Erik Pieters was deemed to have tripped Jonathan Kodjia inside the box in the 2-2 draw at Villa Park.

Tammy Abraham converted the penalty to level the match at 1-1 before Stoke regained the lead with a penalty of their own, only for substitute Kodjia to earn Villa a point late on in Saturday's Championship fixture.

Pieters and Ryan Shawcross were both booked for their protestations to the referee over the award of Villa's penalty.

An FA spokesperson said: "Stoke City have been fined £5,000 after failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the 72nd minute against Aston Villa on 15 December 2018.

"Stoke admitted the charge and accepted the standard penalty."