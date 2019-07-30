Stoke academy player suffers 'life-changing injuries' after pub brawl

A 15-year-old Stoke City academy player has suffered life-threatening injuries after a brawl outside a pub in Telford on July 27.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident which occurred outside The Wren's Nest in the Ketley area of the Shropshire town, police were called at around 10pm.

West Mercia Police say the pair are in their thirties and have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, with one of the two also arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

The teenage boy, who is a member of Stoke's U16 squad, suffered "serious, life-changing injuries" after the violence and was taken to hospital.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Dawson from West Mercia Police who is leading the investigation said: "This was large-scale violent disorder in a residential area and would have undoubtedly been shocking for anyone who witnessed it.

"We are therefore working hard to identify all those involved in this incident that has left a 15-year-old boy with life changing injuries.

"While investigations are ongoing, I know that there has been some speculation on social media."

Sergeant Dawson also appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"I would urge anyone who believes they have information that could help with our investigation to please get in touch, rather than commenting or sharing information over social media as this is not helpful to our investigation, particularly while in its early stages.

"Over the coming days, officers will continue to provide reassurance patrols and speak to people in the area."

Stoke City are yet to make any comment on the incident.