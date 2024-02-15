Championship: Predictions, exclusives, highlights & what's live this weekend

Huge live games, how to view free highlights, predictions, fixtures, league tables and more; here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow all the Sky Bet Championship action this weekend with Sky Sports
Thursday 15 February 2024 16:34, UK
Up first is Southampton, who head to West Brom on Friday night. A first defeat since September saw them lose their spot in second in midweek, as they were undone 3-0 at Bristol City.
A trip to The Hawthorns gives them the opportunity to move back above Leeds. They currently trail United by two points, although they do have a game in hand. But it is a tough trip and nothing is guaranteed against a side with a very strong home record.
It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday night; Kick-off 8pm.
Leeds will have a keen eye on proceedings in the Midlands, as they will either need to respond, or extend their advantage, when they visit Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.
Argyle are the only side in 2024 to stop Leeds from winning, as they took Daniel Farke's side through a gruelling fourth round and replay that went all the way to extra-time earlier this month.
Can Leeds make it eight in a row? We'll soon find out. It is live on Sky Sports Football from12pm on Saturday; Kick-off 12.30pm.
