Championship: Predictions, exclusives, highlights & what's live this weekend

Massive live games, how to watch free highlights, league tables, predictions and more. Everything you need to know about the Championship for this weekend...

Who will take control of race for top two?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Simeon Gholam and Gary Weaver look ahead to West Brom vs Southampton on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast.

Up first is Southampton, who head to West Brom on Friday night. A first defeat since September saw them lose their spot in second in midweek, as they were undone 3-0 at Bristol City.

A trip to The Hawthorns gives them the opportunity to move back above Leeds. They currently trail United by two points, although they do have a game in hand. But it is a tough trip and nothing is guaranteed against a side with a very strong home record.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday night; Kick-off 8pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Simeon Gholam and Gary Weaver look ahead to Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast.

Leeds will have a keen eye on proceedings in the Midlands, as they will either need to respond, or extend their advantage, when they visit Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Argyle are the only side in 2024 to stop Leeds from winning, as they took Daniel Farke's side through a gruelling fourth round and replay that went all the way to extra-time earlier this month.

Can Leeds make it eight in a row? We'll soon find out. It is live on Sky Sports Football from12pm on Saturday; Kick-off 12.30pm.

Farke on Leeds promotion race, Archie Gray & Summerville

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leeds boss Daniel Farke chats to Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam about the Championship promotion race, Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville.

Listen to the Championship Predictions podcast

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and Gary Weaver take a look ahead at Gameweek 33 in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.

Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

Tanganga: Reflecting on Germany & racing Van de Ven

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Japhet Tanganga chats to Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam about settling at Millwall, his difficult spell in Germany, racing Micky van de Ven and the managers he's worked under at Tottenham.

Ten games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday

The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on the website and app.

Sky Bet Championship table

Watch free Championship highlights

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.

Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available here from 5.15pm, while all other highlights will be available shortly after full-time.