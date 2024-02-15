 Skip to content

Championship: Predictions, exclusives, highlights & what's live this weekend

Huge live games, how to view free highlights, predictions, fixtures, league tables and more; here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow all the Sky Bet Championship action this weekend with Sky Sports

Simeon Gholam

EFL Editor @simgholam

Thursday 15 February 2024 16:34, UK

Massive live games, how to watch free highlights, league tables, predictions and more. Everything you need to know about the Championship for this weekend...

Who will take control of race for top two?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Simeon Gholam and Gary Weaver look ahead to West Brom vs Southampton on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast.

Up first is Southampton, who head to West Brom on Friday night. A first defeat since September saw them lose their spot in second in midweek, as they were undone 3-0 at Bristol City.

A trip to The Hawthorns gives them the opportunity to move back above Leeds. They currently trail United by two points, although they do have a game in hand. But it is a tough trip and nothing is guaranteed against a side with a very strong home record.

It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday night; Kick-off 8pm.

West Bromwich Albion
Southampton

Friday 16th February 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Simeon Gholam and Gary Weaver look ahead to Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast.

Plymouth Argyle
Leeds United

Saturday 17th February 12:00pm Kick off 12:30pm

Leeds will have a keen eye on proceedings in the Midlands, as they will either need to respond, or extend their advantage, when they visit Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Trending

Argyle are the only side in 2024 to stop Leeds from winning, as they took Daniel Farke's side through a gruelling fourth round and replay that went all the way to extra-time earlier this month.

Can Leeds make it eight in a row? We'll soon find out. It is live on Sky Sports Football from12pm on Saturday; Kick-off 12.30pm.

Also See:

How to watch Championship live on Sky
How to watch Championship live on Sky

Here is how you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports this season, as well as free match highlights throughout the entire season.

Farke on Leeds promotion race, Archie Gray & Summerville

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Leeds boss Daniel Farke chats to Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam about the Championship promotion race, Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville.
Daniel Farke interview
Daniel Farke interview

Read it here...

Listen to the Championship Predictions podcast

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and Gary Weaver take a look ahead at Gameweek 33 in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.

Championship predictions
Championship predictions

Who is being tipped for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...

Tanganga: Reflecting on Germany & racing Van de Ven

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Japhet Tanganga chats to Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam about settling at Millwall, his difficult spell in Germany, racing Micky van de Ven and the managers he's worked under at Tottenham.

Ten games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday

The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on the website and app.

Sky Bet Championship table

Watch free Championship highlights

Free-to-watch Championship highlights
Free-to-watch Championship highlights

Watch free highlights of every Sky Bet Championship match...

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.

Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available here from 5.15pm, while all other highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, AFCON, Super Bowl, tennis, darts and more