Danny Rohl: Sheffield Wednesday close to appointing German coach, 34, as youngest manager in EFL

Sheffield Wednesday are close to appointing German coach Danny Rohl as their new manager which would make him the youngest boss in the EFL.

The Championship club, who were promoted last season, sacked Xisco Munoz last week after he failed to win any of his 10 league games in charge.

Rohl, 34, is set to take his first managerial role having worked as an assistant at RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and with the German national team.

The club will be holding a news conference at 1.30pm this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday are bottom of the Championship with three points from 11 games. U21s boss Neil Thompson took charge of last Saturday's 0-0 home draw against Huddersfield.

Rohl will become the youngest manager in the EFL, being seven months younger than Bradford City caretaker Kevin McDonald.

The German moved into coaching at RB Leipzig after his lower-league playing career was plagued by injury. He eventually moved into the first-team set-up under Ralph Hasenhuttl and then followed him to Southampton.

Rohl departed in 2019 for Bayern Munich where he worked under Hansi Flick and then Niko Kovac before joining Flick with the German national team.

Flick was sacked in September following a 4-1 thrashing against Japan and Rohl was also dismissed.

Wednesday saw manager Darren Moore leave the club in the summer following their promotion to the Championship.

Supporters protested against owner Dejphon Chansiri last month by throwing tennis balls onto the pitch against Middlesbrough.

Chansiri then issued a statement saying he would not put any more money into the club and was unhappy with the treatment towards him and his family from some fans.

October 21: Watford vs Sheffield Wednesday - kick-off 3pm

October 25: Plymouth Argyle vs Sheffield Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button - kick-off 7.45pm

October 29: Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham United - kick-off 1pm

November 4: Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday - kick-off 3pm

November 11: Sheffield Wednesday vs Millwall - kick-off 3pm

November 25: Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday - kick-off 3pm