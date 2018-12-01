WATCH: Junior Hoilett's stunning winner as Cardiff beat Wolves

0:33 Junior Hoilett scored a sensational winner for Cardiff against Wolves to hand Neil Warnock a perfect 70th birthday present. Junior Hoilett scored a sensational winner for Cardiff against Wolves to hand Neil Warnock a perfect 70th birthday present.

Look back at Junior Hoilett's stunning winner off the crossbar which saw Cardiff beat Wolves 2-1 on Friday night.

Hoilett was again a thorn in Wolves' side, scoring against them in a league game for the fourth time - more than any other side he has faced, except Norwich.

The visitors had taken the lead at the Cardiff City Stadium when Cardiff failed to deal with a Joao Moutinho corner and Matt Doherty fired in at the far post.

But an equaliser from Cardiff followed 20 minutes into the second half when Aron Gunnarsson converted from Sean Morrison's knock-down.

The game would not be settled until the 77th minute, when Hoilett struck from range to give Cardiff back-to-back home wins in the Premier League for the very first time.

