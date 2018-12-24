Emiliano Sala signing 'highly unlikely' now, says Cardiff boss Neil Warnock

0:55 Neil Warnock is far from optimistic about clinching a deal for Nantes striker Emiliano Sala but says he is close to securing one January signing Neil Warnock is far from optimistic about clinching a deal for Nantes striker Emiliano Sala but says he is close to securing one January signing

Neil Warnock has not given up on signing Emiliano Sala but the Cardiff boss now concedes a deal to lure the in-form Nantes striker to the club is highly unlikely.

Saturday's 5-1 home defeat by Manchester United saw 17th-placed Cardiff - who have scored a total of just 18 Premier League goals this season - slip to their third defeat in four matches.

Warnock thought Cardiff had a January deal in place to bring in Sala, who has scored more goals in Ligue 1 than Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

Emiliano Sala has scored 12 goals in Ligue 1 this season

But after telling reporters at the weekend that Nantes have hiked up their asking price for Sala, Warnock now believes Cardiff will have to deal in the loan market if they want to reinforce their attacking options in January.

Asked if he was any closer to landing Sala, Warnock said: "No, not at all. We're looking as best we can at where we can get players in really but at the moment, it looks very much like a loan market to us.

Cardiff vs Tottenham Live on

"But that might change. I think everything seems to change so dramatically at our club at times. I wouldn't say it's dead in the water, but it's highly unlikely at the moment.

"I'd like to think I've got one [deal to sign a player] close, but you just never know in the game. It's so difficult, the higher you go. The Championship was a little bit easier in January but in the Premier League, you've got to get the best in."

2:59 Highlights from Manchester United's 5-1 win over Cardiff in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester United's 5-1 win over Cardiff in the Premier League

Warnock, who was speaking ahead of Cardiff's Boxing Day visit to Crystal Palace, also criticised "scandalous" Premier League loan rules as he discussed his limited options for the January transfer window.

Current regulations mean that clubs can only have a maximum of two players on loan from other Premier League teams, and only one from any given Premier League club.

On-loan midfielder Harry Arter has played 15 games for Cardiff this season

Warnock has Bournemouth's Harry Arter in his squad at present, meaning he could make only one other Premier League loan signing next month.

"Heaven knows why we can only have two Premier League loans in," Warnock said.

"When you are talking about English players needing experience - our younger players for the English team - and we can't loan more than one more player.

Warnock has hit out at the Premier League's loan rules

"I've got Harry Arter, so I can't take a young English striker or a young English midfield player, if I've got another one (on loan). It's scandalous, really. You can bring 10 from abroad, so who are we trying to help?

"Who has invented these rules? It's a disgrace, really, when I could be giving another good young English lad an opportunity of playing in the Premier League."