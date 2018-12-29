Neil Warnock says Cardiff deserved late win against Leicester

2:57 Cardiff manager Neil Warnock felt his side deserved the three points as they beat Leicester 1-0 with an injury-time winner from Victor Camarasa Cardiff manager Neil Warnock felt his side deserved the three points as they beat Leicester 1-0 with an injury-time winner from Victor Camarasa

Neil Warnock says Cardiff deserved to beat Leicester on Saturday, with a late goal from Victor Camarasa sealing their first away points of the season.

In the second minute of four added on in the second half, Camarasa curled a superb effort into the top far corner to give Cardiff their first win on the road of the Premier League campaign.

It was a result that Warnock believes his side deserved and that a few signings in January can help his side continue to improve.

"I'm really pleased and I'm proud of the lads because I thought we played some good stuff. I thought we deserved it today, we got the late goal, but I thought we shaded it a bit," he told Sky Sports.

"If we had a little bit more clinical finishing in the last third, I think we could have to put it to bed. But all credit to them, it took a penalty save to keep us in the game.

"I thought it was an iffy penalty, a little bit like Mo Salah's last week, some would have given it and some wouldn't, but I thought the right result came out of that. I'm glad that penalty didn't win the game, if I'm honest.

"We haven't had that much luck away. We missed a penalty at West Ham at 0-0 and there were a couple of other games where we could have put a lot of pressure on teams, but we have improved as the season's gone on.

"I can't tell you how much we've improved since August/September time and I think we can get better now, especially with one or two additions in January, I think we can give everybody a good run for their money."

Real Betis loanee Camarasa has now scored two goals in his last three Premier League games, and Warnock praised the midfielder for his effort.

"Victor needed to come to a club like ours. He needed to be loved and welcomed in and he's such a super boy," he added.

Victor Camarasa scored the winning goal at the King Power Stadium

"He does that regularly. His free-kick was poor today and he shot into the stands just after, but I keep telling him 'keep shooting, I'll never shout at you' because he is capable of doing that.

"It is a great result for us all - not just the players, but the fans. We've had some great backing this year and for them to go home happy back down the motorway, it means an awful lot to us."