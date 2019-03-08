Cardiff boss Neil Warnock ignores calls for his dismissal as he remains focused on survival

Neil Warnock says he is not put off the task of saving Cardiff from relegation by a section of the club's fans who are calling for him to be sacked.

Cardiff, who are 18th in the Premier League and sit two points behind 17th-placed Southampton, have lost their last three Premier League games including two home defeats.

Warnock has come under pressure from some Cardiff fans who want the 70-year-old replaced at the helm following a poor run that has seen the club concede 10 goals in just three matches.

Cardiff face West Ham at home on Saturday, and a defiant Warnock believes he is still the best man to lead the club to safety.

Neil Warnock believes he can keep struggling Cardiff in the Premier League

When asked at a press conference about pressure from fans, he said: "You get that wherever you go, if it was the majority then I would be worried.

"Even last year when we were going for promotion with three weeks to go I know there were talks about, 'is he good enough to take us up?', when we had a couple of sticky results.

"You are going to get that to sell newspapers.

"You have always got people who are better than you as well putting in an input but you just do your own thing at a time like this. It's not something I am too worried about.

Cardiff have shipped 10 goals in their last three matches

"All I can do is the best I can. If I thought at any time that it would be better to have someone different in the place then I would say good luck to them.

"It wouldn't worry me one bit because I have done the best I can. I think I am the best one to get us over the line."

Warnock has also dismissed talk of a dressing room rift at Cardiff, and insists all the squad are united in the battle to avoid the drop.

Former players Danny Gabbidon and Nathan Blake both questioned the team spirit at Cardiff after Warnock's side dropped into the relegation zone.

"If they've been in the dressing room when I've not been around I don't know," he added.

"When you lose three games like we have, you are flat. Your body language is flat and training is not the same. I don't think there's any rift whatsoever."

Warnock is not panicking yet, and does not believe the weekend's clash against West Ham is a must-win game.

He said: "I don't think it's a must win game (against West Ham) but it's a very important game in the calendar.

"There are other games between now and the end of the season that will become must-win games, especially against the teams around us.

"We have to try and get something out of this game and be more positive than we have been. The lads have been a bit flat this week because it has probably been our worst week in the Premier League.

"You can see the disappointment of not being up to their own standards. We have to get back to that.

"We have been a bit down because of the goals we have conceded We want to make sure against West Ham we are on it from the start."