Cardiff must pay Nantes £5.3m for Emiliano Sala, says FIFA

Cardiff have been ordered by FIFA to pay £5.3m to Nantes for the transfer of Emiliano Sala.

The sum corresponds to the first instalment that Cardiff were due to pay the Ligue 1 club, as per their deal for the transfer of Sala agreed on January 19.

"The FIFA Players' Status Committee, which never lost sight of the specific and unique circumstances of this tragic situation during its deliberations on the dispute at stake, refrained from imposing procedural costs on the parties," a FIFA statement read.

FIFA says both clubs will have the opportunity to appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne.

