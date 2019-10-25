Craig Bellamy apologises after Cardiff bullying investigation

Craig Bellamy stepped down from his role as U18 coach at Cardiff earlier this year

Craig Bellamy has apologised for any offence he caused as an academy coach at Cardiff after an internal investigation into claims of bullying found "a number of significant concerns" at the club.

Bellamy stepped down from his role as U18s coach in January after he was accused of bullying by the father of former academy player Alfie Madden.

Cardiff launched an internal investigation into wider accusations of bullying at the club and on Wednesday it announced that new "robust" safeguarding measures had been put in place.

In a statement released on Friday, Bellamy denied intentionally bullying players during his time as academy coach.

"I accept the report highlighted aspects of my coaching skills that could perhaps be improved," he said.

"I have probably relied too much on my own life experiences playing under some of the best coaches in the world rather than assessing the sensitivities of a new generation of players.

"If I was insensitive in any way towards their feelings, then that was never my intention. If I inadvertently offended anyone then I am truly sorry."

Bellamy added: "The last 10 months have been an incredibly difficult time for me and particularly for my family.

"The allegations of bullying and xenophobic behaviour made against me were difficult for me to come to terms with as I deplore bullying and any form of discrimination.

"Until now, I have been unable to comment, however, I am very relieved that the matter has finally concluded.

"I voluntarily removed myself from the academy to allow the club to carry out the full and robust investigation. I am not the subject of any disciplinary proceedings which, of course, comes as an immense relief to me.

"Whilst I have always categorically denied and disputed the allegations against me, the whole process was very difficult to deal with and has resulted in a long period of self-reflection."

Bellamy is currently U21 coach at Belgian club Anderlecht and the former Wales international has confirmed he intends to continue in football.

"The support that I received was the only reason that I decided to carry on in football and as a coach," he said. "My focus now is to continue in the job and the sport that I love."