Cardiff fans warned over alleged discriminatory chants in FA Cup tie at Reading

An announcement was made over the tannoy at the Madejski Stadium calling for the chants to stop

Cardiff fans were accused of racist and homophobic chanting during the first half of their FA Cup fourth-round tie at Reading.

With play continuing and the score at 1-1 in the 26th minute, an announcement was made over the Madejski Stadium's public address system for the "away fans" to desist with their chanting that was "not acceptable".

The two teams meet again in the Championship, this time at the Cardiff City Stadium, on Friday.