Cardiff manager Neil Harris charged by FA after dismissal against Wycombe

Cardiff manager Neil Harris has been charged by the Football Association after being sent off against Wycombe on Tuesday.

Harris was sent off nine minutes from the end of Cardiff's 2-1 loss at Adams Park, a third successive Sky Bet Championship defeat which has piled the pressure on the Bluebirds boss.

A statement on the FA Spokesperson Twitter account said: "Cardiff City FC's manager, Neil Harris, has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following their EFL Championship match against Wycombe Wanderers FC on Tuesday.

"It is alleged that he used abusive and/or insulting language towards a match official in the 81st minute of the match. Neil Harris has until Wednesday (06/01/21) to provide a response.

Harris, who will be on the touchline when Cardiff visit Rotherham on Saturday, said at his pre-match press conference: "I have to respond to an FA charge by next week.

"So I have to look at the written report and respond to that."

