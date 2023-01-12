Championship: The things you need to know this weekend

One huge live game, how to watch free highlights, predictions and the race for the Golden Boot. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow the Championship action this weekend with Sky Sports.
Thursday 12 January 2023 16:22, UK
There is one massive live game on Sky Sports this weekend, with plenty to play for at both ends as struggling Rotherham host high-flying Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship.
The Millers have picked up just a single draw from their last five games and are just a sole point above the bottom three, leaving them at the mercy of the relegation zone pack if they fail to pick up a win at the New York Stadium.
Blackburn, meanwhile, are third in the table but there is a nine-point gap between themselves and Sheffield United in second. If they are to have any hope of closing that chasm, this is a must-win clash.
It is live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm. Kick-off is at 12.30pm.
Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at the weekend games, predicting the result of every fixture to try and work out who will win, lose or draw
Who is being tipped for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...
Chuba Akpom leads the way in the 2022/23 Sky Bet Championship Golden Boot race with 13 goals, but who else is in contention and chasing the Middlesbrough striker? Sky Sports take a look...
Who are the main contenders to lift the award at the end of the 2022/23 season...
George Elek and Ali Maxwell from the Not The Top 20 Podcast have linked up with Sky Sports to pick out the stars aged 21 and under across the EFL.
Championship starlets such as Sunderland's Dan Neil, Bristol City's Alex Scott and Norwich's Andrew Omobamidele in this epic collection of the brightest young faces of the second tier...
