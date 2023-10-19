Championship: How to watch, predictions & things you need to know

Can Ipswich continue their record-breaking start?
Ipswich Town, promoted just last season, are making light work of the Championship so far. Remarkably, they have an eight-point gap over third place after just 11 games - the largest for a second-placed side at this stage of a second-tier campaign since the rebranding in 2004. A win at the New York Stadium would send them top overnight.
Here is how you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports this season, as well as free match highlights throughout the entire season.
Standing in their way are Rotherham, who have struggled this season, but will take hope from their last game before the break in which they fought to earn a late point at Southampton. Victory here could be a stepping stone, but it is a big ask.
It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm on Friday night; Kick-off is at 8pm.
McKenna: The manager steering Ipswich's remarkable rise
Kieran McKenna chats to Sky Sports about his remarkable start to Championship life with Ipswich, his admiration for Angeball at Tottenham and more.
Preston will hope for post-break refresh against managerless Millwall
At a glance, Preston have had a brilliant start to the season. Twenty points collected, third in the table. Not shabby at all.
Context, however, is the issue. They started like a house on fire, but have transformed lately into something more resembling a wet tent. This is a chance to regain some momentum, but will face a Millwall side that parted company with Gary Rowett in midweek.
Rowett had enjoyed consistent top-half finishes with Millwall, but it felt as though things had gone a little stale and a frustrating final-day failure to make the play-offs last season hadn't been forgotten. The Lions fans wanted to be excited, and that will be the job of the new manager. For now, his former assistant Adam Barrett takes charge.
It is live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm on Saturday; Kick-off 12.30pm.
Championship Predictions
Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek 12 in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.
Who is being tipped for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Find out here...
Ten games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday
The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on our website and app.
Rooney set for Birmingham bow
One of those 3pm games will see Wayne Rooney take charge of Birmingham City for the first time! He takes his side to Middlesbrough, facing old Manchester United team-mate Michael Carrick in the dugout.
But what will Rooney bring to Birmingham? Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam answers that in The Question...
Sky Bet Championship table
Championship Team of the Season... so far!
Which Championship players could make England's Euro 2028 XI?
