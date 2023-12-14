Sky Bet Championship predictions: David Prutton tips every 2023/24 fixture, podcast & how to watch

Listen to the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast!

Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

Ipswich vs Norwich, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Championship Predictions podcast, David Prutton says he expects an entertaining East Anglian derby between Ipswich and Norwich

We have had to wait a long time for this fixture return, but the East Anglian derby is back after nearly five years! What an occasion it promises to be. The tables have turned since they last met in 2019, a season which saw the two clubs heading in opposite directions.

Now Ipswich are flying high, and Norwich are labouring a little in mid-table - albeit with an upturn in form recently. It has been nearly 15 years since the Canaries lost to their rivals, and David Wagner knows the fans will not forget defeat at Portman Road quickly.

I think there will be goals, and Norwich might well nick a draw.

Prediction: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Simeon Gholam quizzes David Prutton on all things Old Farm derby as Ipswich prepare to take on Norwich in the Championship

Bristol City vs Sunderland, Saturday 3pm

It is not really working out for Liam Manning so far. It is early days, but the popularity of his predecessor Nigel Pearson at Bristol City meant he really had to hit the ground running with good results - but it is just one win in six.

Sunderland have enjoyed a great week under interim boss Mike Dodds. Two wins against two top opponents at the Stadium of Light will see them full of confidence heading to Ashton Gate. Away win.

Prediction: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Leeds vs Coventry, Saturday 3pm

Leeds have as many points after 21 games as Burnley did last season. The difference is the Clarets did not have to contend with the runaway pace of Leicester and Ipswich, which has made setbacks like the one at Sunderland in midweek seem disastrous.

Coventry are ticking along and improving. They were held by Southampton in midweek, and it will be interesting to see how much chasing around against the Saints will have taken out of them as they head to Elland Road. But I’m tipping Leeds to bounce back and win.

Prediction: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield Wednesday vs QPR, Saturday 3pm

For a moment it looked like it might have been three wins on the spin for Sheffield Wednesday, but their dreams of that were foiled at Norwich in midweek. Despite that result, things are looking far more hopeful for them than they were a couple of weeks ago.

The same can be said of QPR, who probably should have made it four wins in a row against Plymouth on Wednesday, with a victory that would have moved them out of the bottom three. Instead, they could do that at Hillsborough. Draw here for me that will not help either side a huge amount.

Prediction: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

West Brom vs Stoke, Sunday 12pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player David Prutton looks ahead to West Brom's match against Stoke on the Championship Predictions podcast

A decent win for West Brom in midweek at Rotherham. It was expected they would, but also much-needed after tough back-to-back defeats against Leicester and Sunderland.

Stoke are the visitors, and they saw their run of defeats ended with a draw against Swansea on Tuesday night, but even that was a frustrating result after conceding late on. They need a manager and to start moving in the right direction. Home win here.

Prediction: 2-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Birmingham vs Leicester, Mon 8pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Championship Predictions podcast, David Prutton predicts another win for league leaders Leicester City

That was a massive win for Wayne Rooney and Birmingham at Cardiff. Just his second since taking charge, and easily their most impressive of the two. Can that kickstart their season?

The problem is, Leicester are their next opponents. They look back on song after their mini dip in form, and it will take a lot for the Blues to stop them. I do not feel they will. Foxes win.

Prediction: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Remaining Championship predictions

Hull vs Cardiff: 2-1

Millwall vs Huddersfield: 1-1

Plymouth vs Rotherham: 2-1

Preston vs Watford: 1-0

Southampton vs Blackburn: 2-0

Swansea vs Middlesbrough: 2-2