Plymouth Argyle donate matchday food to homeless after Grimsby Town game postponed

Plymouth Argyle's Home Park suffered damage to its roof which meant the game against Grimsby had to be called off

Plymouth Argyle donated their matchday food to two homeless charities after Saturday’s game against Grimsby Town was called off.

The League Two encounter at Home Park was forced to be postponed as severe winds overnight caused significant damage to the stadium's roof, rendering parts of the ground unsafe.

The continuing poor weather conditions, with winds gusting to gale-force at times, made it impossible to safely access the roof to make repairs ahead of the match.

We’d expected to cater for about 9,000 at Home Park today, so we had a wee bit of food on our hands when the @SkyBetLeagueTwo game against @officialgtfc was postponed.



No longer...



...called in at George House Homeless Hostel and @salvationarmyuk Devonport House.#pafc pic.twitter.com/wNxcFOWjWd — Plymouth Argyle FC (@Only1Argyle) November 2, 2019

It meant the game was called off just over an hour before the 3pm kick-off, leaving food either already ordered, cooked and/or heated.

However, the club decided to donate the unwanted pies, pasties and sandwiches to the George House Homeless Hostel in Stonehouse and the Salvation Army's Devonport House.

Details of the re-arranged fixture and ticketing information will be released in due course.

Tickets for the match will be valid for the re-scheduled game while supporters who cannot make that fixture are entitled to a credit note for another League Two game this season.