James McCarthy: Crystal Palace close to agreeing £8.5m deal with Everton

Crystal Palace are close to agreeing a deal to sign James McCarthy from Everton for up to £8.5m, Sky Sports News understands.

Palace have already had one bid for the 28-year-old midfielder rejected with disagreements over the payment structure.

The Eagles want to sign Republic of Ireland international McCarthy, regardless of any potential swap deal with the Toffees involving Wilfried Zaha.

Everton have had a £55m bid for Zaha turned down already this summer.

On Monday, Palace completed the signing of free-agent Gary Cahill on a two-year contract.

They are also in the hunt to sign Real Betis midfielder Victor Camarasa, along with Burnley, Sky Sports News understands.

Jason Puncheon, who made 169 appearances in a Palace shirt, scoring 16 times, joined Cypriot club Pafos FC on Tuesday.

