Nathan Ferguson: Crystal Palace move for West Brom defender in the balance

Nathan Ferguson has joined Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace’s move for West Brom full-back Nathan Ferguson is in the balance after a knee issue has been picked up in his medical.

The south London club are taking a closer look before making any decision on the transfer after a deal was agreed yesterday for a fee that could eventually rise to £10m.

It could potentially be another transfer blow after Jarrod Bowen chose West Ham after Palace's interest yesterday.

The young defender has enjoyed a successful breakthrough season in the Championship with West Brom, scoring once in 21 appearances.

Ferguson, who had been at West Brom since he was eight years old, has represented England at U20 level four times.

Palace are yet to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka after his move to Manchester United last summer, instead using Martin Kelly and Joel Ward in the right-back position so far this season.

Ferguson could become Crystal Palace's third signing in January after Cenk Tosun joined on loan from Everton and Scott Banks joined on a permanent transfer from Dundee United.

