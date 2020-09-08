Michy Batshuayi: Crystal Palace aiming to bring Chelsea striker to Selhurst Park for second loan spell

Michy Batshuayi could be set for a second Crystal Palace loan spell

Crystal Palace are in talks with Chelsea over signing striker Michy Batshuayi on a season-long loan.

The Belgium striker, who is expected to sign a 12-month extension to his Chelsea contract, moved to Selhurst Park on loan for the second half of the 2018/19 season, when he scored six goals in 13 appearances.

Batshuayi has dropped to fourth choice in the pecking order at Chelsea behind Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham.

He did not play a single minute under Frank Lampard after a substitute appearance against Bournemouth on February 29.

Palace struggled for goals last season with a return of 31 from 38 Premier League matches. Their top goalscorer was Jordan Ayew on nine.

Palace are interested in former Chelsea forward Jeremie Boga

Palace are lining up Sassuolo forward Jeremie Boga as a replacement for Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha is determined to leave Selhurst Park during the current transfer window and Paris Saint-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco have all shown an interest in the 27-year-old.

If Zaha gets his wish and exits Palace, Roy Hodgson's side are set to target Boga - but are likely to face stiff competition for the Ivory Coast international.

Napoli have already offered £27m for Boga, while Rennes tabled a £20m offer earlier this week. Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen are also set to enter the bidding, with Sassuolo asking for more than £30m.

The men's summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm.

