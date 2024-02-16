Roy Hodgson: Premier League managers rally around Crystal Palace boss who was taken to hospital after being taken ill during training

Premier League bosses have rallied around Roy Hodgson after the Crystal Palace manager was taken ill during training on Thursday.

Palace said on Thursday that Hodgson, 76, was in a stable condition after having tests in hospital.

At his news conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Nottingham Forest, West Ham manager David Moyes praised Hodgson's commitment and dedication to football.

"Roy Hodgson's a good friend, and he has been for many, many years," Moyes said. "He's been a great colleague for a long time, as well.

"I've always said I'm not sure if I'll still want to be working when I get to Roy's age! He's got great love for the game, and his longevity has been incredible. I wish him all the best."

Ahead of his side's visit to Burnley, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta sent his well wishes, as did Tottenham's Ange Postecoglou.

"It is a weird sort of occupation we have," Postecoglou said.

"There are not many where people pretty much dictate or try to create a narrative where you are pretty much finished and also putting up your replacement. Roy is still in the position, but that is the way of the world nowadays. I guess we sign up for it, so everyone kind of expects it.

"But I don't think it diminishes Roy's standing in the game in any way and above all hopefully he bounces back quickly."

A club update on Thursday read: "Following news that Roy Hodgson was taken ill during today's training session, we can confirm that he is now stable and is currently undergoing tests in hospital.

"Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Roy for a speedy recovery."

Crystal Palace's next six fixtures Everton (a) - Monday, live on Sky Sports

Burnley (h) - February 24

Tottenham (a) - March 2

Luton (h) - March 9

Newcastle (h) - March 16

Nottingham Forest (a) - March 30

According to Sky in Germany, Palace are set to sack Hodgson with ex-Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner lined up as his replacement.

Palace sit 15th in the top flight, five points above the relegation zone, ahead of the upcoming clash with third-from-bottom Everton, live on Sky Sports.

Everton

Crystal Palace Monday 19th February 6:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

Hodgson took charge of his 200th match as Eagles manager on Monday when his side were beaten 3-1 at Selhurst Park by Chelsea.

The former England boss is in his second spell in charge of the south London club, having returned for the final 10 games of last season when he signed a short-term deal to take over from the sacked Patrick Vieira.

He guided the club to an 11th-placed finish before agreeing to continue as manager for the 2023-24 campaign.

Palace have won just six of 24 league fixtures this term, with only three of those victories coming since a 1-0 success at Manchester United in September.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace against Chelsea in the Premier League

Disgruntled fans have displayed banners in recent weeks calling for Hodgson to be sacked and vented frustration with how the club is being run.

Hodgson could be replaced by Austrian Glasner, who guided Frankfurt to Europa League glory in 2022 following a penalty shootout victory over Rangers in Seville.

The 49-year-old, who has also managed Wolfsburg, has been out of work since leaving the Bundesliga side last summer.

'Hodgson's ill-health comes amid intense speculation around future'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Germany's Philipp Hinze breaks down exactly what Roy Hodgson's potential replacement Oliver Glasner would bring to the Premier League

Sky Sports News reporter James Savundra:

"Roy Hodgson arrived at the training ground on Thursday morning to take training. We were set to speak to him at 1.30pm, that's despite intense speculation around his position at the club with many outlets reporting that he was set to be sacked.

"Then just a few minutes before 1pm yesterday afternoon we received a statement from Crystal Palace confirming that Hodgson was taken ill during the morning training session and would not be taking that press conference at 1.30pm.

"Then at 5pm, we got news that Hodgson was stable and undergoing tests in hospital. We are now awaiting more updates when it comes to Hodgson's health, but also to his position at the football club.

"It does appear that the leading candidate to come in if Crystal Palace are to make a managerial change is Oliver Glasner.

"Sky in Germany have reported he has agreed to join Crystal Palace, but if he is to step in now then he will need to hit the ground running because Crystal Palace have got three really difficult and important games in the relegation fight."