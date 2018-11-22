Paul Lambert confident Ipswich Town can escape relegation

0:36 Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says the team's last couple of performances have given them hope Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says the team's last couple of performances have given them hope

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is confident his side can turn their recent poor form around and climb out of the Championship relegation zone.

The club are currently five points adrift at the bottom of the table - but Lambert believes they can claim just their second win of the season on Friday against West Brom live on Sky Sports.

"We have to get out of the position we're in, we've come in at a time when the club was in a bit of a downward spiral," he said.

"We have to pick it up. The last two performances have given everyone incredible hope. We'll try and help them out in January if we can.

"The actual performances - we can't ask for any more from training or from actually playing the game. The Championship as well, there's so many games it can go up and down, a couple of wins takes you up, a couple of losses take you down.

"But the way we're playing - we'll give it everything we've got."

Since taking charge in October, following Paul Hurst's sacking, Lambert has overseen two draws.