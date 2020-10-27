Ipswich boss Paul Lambert banned for one game for using abusive and insulting language

Ipswich and Lincoln charged for allegedly failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the aftermath of Ipswich midfielder Jon Nolan's sending off

Tuesday 27 October 2020 11:38, UK

Paul Lambert
Image: Paul Lambert watch Tuesday's Gillingham match from the stands after receiving a one-game touchline ban

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert has been banned from the touchline for one game for confronting referee Kevin Johnson following his side’s 1-0 defeat to Lincoln on Saturday.

After the final whistle of the League One encounter, Lambert angrily remonstrated with the officials and was shown a red card.

Lambert, who will miss Tuesday's home match against Gillingham, accepted the charge of using abusive or insulting language towards a match official and has also received a £1,000 fine.

Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Lincoln City and Ipswich Town.

The Football Association also confirmed both Ipswich and Lincoln have been charged for allegedly failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 94th minute of the fixture at the LNER Stadium.

Ipswich midfielder Jon Nolan was sent off in added time following a challenge on Harry Anderson which led to a heated exchange between members of both sides.

Both clubs have until October 29 to provide their respective responses.

Jorge Grant secured the victory for Lincoln with a penalty on 77 minutes.

