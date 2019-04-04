Sean Dyche says a shift in mentality is inevitable following Burnley's win over Wolves

Sean Dyche says it's inevitable a win brings a shift in mentality as Burnley look to back up their victory over Wolves by beating Bournemouth.

Burnley were 2-0 victors over Wolves last weekend, putting them 17th in the table and five points clear of the relegation zone.

As a result, this week they travel to the Vitality Stadium full of energy - though without Peter Crouch, who Dyche confirmed is still recovering from an appendix operation that saw him miss the visit of Wolves.

"There's always a slight shift in mentality when you win," Dyche told reporters on Thursday. "A tiny bit of looseness comes back.

"But I think the demand here has been good anyway. Even early season when things weren't going our way, I thought the training standard was good.

"They've certainly been bright this week; full of energy and ready to go."

Dwight McNeil scored the second goal at Turf Moor, and the Clarets boss singled out the 19-year-old for praise.

"He continues to mature," said Dyche. "Working off the ball, he's improving. His positional sense in attacking format has been good anyway; I think he reads the game very well in an attacking situation.

"His defending side's improving all the time, his physicality is obviously improving - his general Premier League fitness, if you like.

"He continues to deliver, we're enjoying what he's doing, and he's enjoying what he's doing."

Dwight McNeil celebrates after scoring Burnley's second goal against Wolves

Dyche says the expectation on his players remains despite last week's victory, and that it's more difficult for modern players than it was in his playing days.

"There's always a pressure from somewhere. Players now, they have it way harder than I had it. I didn't play in the top flight, I played in the Championship, but they have it way harder now - there's pressure everywhere.

"There's different media streams and all sorts. I don't think pressure comes and goes that radically, I think it's always a situation where the demand is on the next result, the demand is on the next performance.

"Can I play well again? Can the team play well again? Can we go and earn the right to win a game?"

The 47-year-old says he is always looking to develop the squad, and that players he brings in need to have an impact on and off the field.

Sean Dyche says he is "always" thinking about recruitment

"'Recruitment' is a word I always think about. Myself, my staff, the environment we've created and we continue to work with here, and the players - we haven't got magic dust, so recruitment's a really, really important factor.

"I think across everyone now, no matter what level you're working at in football, I think recruitment's very, very important, and it's very difficult. Particularly if your numbers are not as free-flowing.

"Obviously if you're buying a development player that's quite different, but when you're looking for someone to affect your first team, you want them to affect it in their performances, but also to push others.

"The knock-on effect of being a player - having been one - it's not just about you working hard and your team.

"You're also looking over your shoulder, and when good quality comes in the building, it impresses on the standards of everyone. That's a key factor about recruitment as well."