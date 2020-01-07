Danny Drinkwater returns to Chelsea after Burnley loan cut short

Danny Drinkwater is not part of Frank Lampard's plans at Chelsea

Danny Drinkwater will return to training with Chelsea on Tuesday, after his loan spell with Burnley was cut short, Sky Sports News has learned.

Drinkwater is not thought to be part of Chelsea boss Frank Lampard's plans at the moment, and both the club and the player himself are keen to arrange a loan move to another Premier League club before the window closes.

Sky Sports News reported in December that Aston Villa had expressed an interest in the midfielder, but season-ending injuries to striker Wesley and goalkeeper Tom Heaton forced a rethink and the need for a new midfielder slipped down the list of priorities.

Tom Heaton's injury looks to have put paid to Drinkwater's chances of a move to Aston Villa

The 29-year-old endured a tough spell at Burnley, he managed less than an hour playing time in the Premier League since joining in the summer and an injured ankle meant he missed several weeks of football in September after being attacked by a gang of men outside a Manchester nightclub.

Drinkwater was a key member of Leicester's title-winning side in 2016

Drinkwater was a key member of Leicester City's Premier League winning side in 2015-16 before moving to Chelsea for £35m in September 2017.

