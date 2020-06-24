Ben Mee spoke for everyone at Burnley, says Sean Dyche following offensive banner incident

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says captain Ben Mee spoke on behalf of all the club's players and staff when he said he was "ashamed' and "embarrassed" by Monday's banner incident.

An offensive banner with the message 'White Lives Matter Burnley' was flown over their match at Manchester City on Monday night.

The club have condemned the banner while promising to impose lifetime bans on all those responsible and in post-match interviews, Burnley captain Mee expressed his disgust at the incident.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Dyche said: "There's the disappointment on behalf of everyone associated with Burnley Football Club because it's not a thing that the club feels at all, obviously.

"I thought the club were excellent because, unbeknown to me, while the game was going on a statement had already gone out.

"I must make it clear - all of the players and staff felt the same afterwards. I made the decision that Ben Mee should speak on behalf of everyone.

"The players were all very disappointed, certainly very disgruntled in the sense of they felt it was unacceptable. They wanted to have the voice of saying 'that's not us, that's not part of us'."

'Banner must not overshadow Burnley's community work'

Dyche is also keen to ensure the actions of a minority do not overshadow the work done by Burnley in the community.

"As a club all we can do is attempt to put out the right message and you know the amount of work done in the community here," he said.

"What has been achieved in the community over the last five years has been nothing short of fantastic, in terms of the links in the community and the number of people affected, and we don't wish for that to be undermined by a few making a statement that is unacceptable."

Since Dyche's interview, Jake Hepple - the Burnley fan believed to be behind the banner - has been sacked by his employer Paradigm Precision.

A spokesperson from Paradigm Precision said on Wednesday: "We have concluded our investigation into the conduct of one of our employees in relation to an incident at the Burnley vs Manchester City match, as well as other related manners.

"We have concluded that there has been a break of the company's various policies and procedures. The individual no longer works for the company.

"Paradigm Precision does not condone or tolerate racism in any form and is fully committed to diversity and inclusion."

Dyche on contracts and injury problems

Meanwhile, Phil Bardsley has signed a new one-year deal but Dyche indicated Jeff Hendrick, Joe Hart, Aaron Lennon and Adam Legzdins had played their final games for the club.

Dyche was unable to name a full bench for Monday's 5-0 defeat, with three players out injured and uncertainty over those whose contracts were up, but the manager denied the frustrations he expressed in pre-match interviews indicated any broader problems behind the scenes.

"I had to chuckle because I heard somebody say the other night it's the first time that Sean Dyche has questioned the board," he said.

"I think most boards would be happy if they only got questioned every seven-and-a-half years."

Burnley continue their Premier League campaign at home to Watford on Thursday, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off is at 6pm.