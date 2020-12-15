Ollie Watkins: Sean Dyche says Burnley were priced out of signing Aston Villa forward

Ollie Watkins joined Aston Villa from Championship side Brentford over the summer for a club-record £28m fee; Watkins has scored six goals in 10 Premier League appearances during Villa's strong start to the campaign

Tuesday 15 December 2020 16:01, UK

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins
Image: Ollie Watkins has scored six goals in 10 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa this season

Sean Dyche has revealed that Ollie Watkins was on his radar but Burnley were priced out of a move for the Aston Villa forward.

Watkins was always destined for the Premier League after scoring 26 goals in the Championship for Brentford last season.

But it was Villa who won the race for the 24-year-old's signature after splashing out a club-record £28m, further proof that the market is currently way beyond Burnley's means.

"Ollie Watkins is certainly one they've brought in for a lot of money, and done well," Dyche said ahead of his side's meeting with Villa on Thursday.

Villa
Image: Watkins' goals have helped Villa to win in six of their 10 games this season

"He's a player we looked at, but the numbers keep rising and rising and rising, and Villa have got those numbers.

"For a player who has done very, very well outside the Premier League to move for that amount of money is a big fee. Villa obviously decided they were going to pay it so it is simple.

"It's not rocket science, it's just you need a chairman and a board who will spend that money. If you haven't got that then it doesn't get spent so it is simple.

"Most clubs know the runners and riders, know the players who are going well and have done consistently well over time, the possibles.

Image: Sean Dyche accepts that Burnley don't have the same spending power as most of their Premier League rivals

"It is putting the money up to get those players and that is something I have mentioned many times about this club beginning to stretch itself and learn that the market doesn't care whether we want to spend or not, it is saying 'you've got to.' So it is a simple equation."

Watkins' six goals in 10 Premier League appearances this season have helped Villa to 10th in the table, with two games in hand on seven of the nine sides above them.

Burnley head to Villa on Thursday night looking to build on the weekend win at Arsenal which lifted them out of the bottom three.

