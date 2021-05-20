Ashley Barnes was arrested for drink driving earlier this month, Cheshire Police confirm; Burnley spokesperson says striker will be "subject to internal disciplinary procedures"; Barnes has three goals in 24 games this season

Ashley Barnes: Burnley to take internal disciplinary action after striker charged with drink driving

Ashley Barnes joined Burnley back in January 2014 and has made over 200 appearances for the club

Burnley say they will take action against Ashley Barnes after the striker was charged with drink driving.

Barnes was stopped by Cheshire Police at 3am on May 11 and was arrested at the scene.

His arrest came around five hours after appearing as a substitute in Burnley's 2-0 win away at Fulham.

Barnes has been released on police bail and will appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on June 14.

A spokesperson for Burnley side said on Thursday that Barnes will be "subject to internal disciplinary procedures".

The spokesperson said: "Burnley Football Club is aware of a police incident involving one of its players, Ashley Barnes.

"As a club with solid values and a strong community ethos, Burnley FC upholds and expects the highest standards of responsible behaviour from all its players and staff.

"Therefore, while observing the conclusion of legal proceedings, the club will be treating this matter with the upmost seriousness.

"The player will be subject to internal disciplinary procedures as a result.

"Burnley Football Club will make no further comment."

Cheshire Police said in a statement: "At around 3am on Tuesday, May 11, officers from Cheshire Police stopped a Black Mercedes V 220 on Balmoral Way, Wilmslow.

"The driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving.

"Ashley Luke Barnes was subsequently charged with the offence.

"Barnes has been released on police bail and is set to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on Monday 14 June."

Barnes joined Burnley from Brighton in 2014 and has gone on to make 222 appearances for the Clarets, scoring 46 goals.

The 31-year-old has scored three goals this season for Burnley, who have secured their Premier League status for a fourth successive campaign.