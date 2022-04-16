Premier League betting: Back goals and corners when Burnley play West Ham

Our tipster Jones Knows, who is 67.5 points in profit for the season, wants to back Burnley's corner line vs West Ham on Sunday.

How did our bets do last time?

On a weekend when not much got my value-seeking radar beeping, my only official bet of Joe Willock and Alexis Mac Allister to score fell pretty flat. Willock wasn't included in the Newcastle squad so that part of the bet was void meaning we had one point running on Mac Allister to score for Brighton at Arsenal at 4/1. The Seagulls attacked with great intent and found a way to the Arsenal goal twice but nothing dropped the Argentine's way. He remains a player to watch in the goalscoring markets for the remainder of the season though - as does Willock when he returns to fitness.

Onto this weekend...

P+L = +67.5

This change of mentality to playing "must-win" football in the last two matches has seen a positive effect on Burnley's attacking metrics - something that will continue to spike over the next few weeks. Games have been much more open affairs with their past two games seeing five goals scored and a total expected goals figure of 8.71 when collating both teams. Travelling to face a West Ham side whose games at the London Stadium average 3.13 and have seen a both teams to score percentage of 75 per cent this season, does give this game the look of a goals-heavy one. The markets have the goal line around 2.5 goals which I think is too low. This means we must attack the overs with confidence at Evens.

I also want to throw in Burnley's corner count into the mix. Dyche's men won nine against Everton and seven in their defeat to Norwich - another sign that their attacking intent has gone up a notch. Only Aston Villa and Southampton have won more corners in the Premier League since March 1 than Burnley and that included a fixture with Manchester City where they won just one. Take that game out and they are averaging 7.2 corners per 90 minutes.

Therefore, Sky Bet's lines on Burnley corners are worth following. Those that like backing short prices should take a look at Burnley to win four corners at 4/6 as West Ham have conceded at least four corners in their nine Premier League games but I'm pushing the boat out a little further by attacking the six or more corner line at a gigantic 11/4 with Sky Bet.

Combine the two angles and you have a very juicy 13/2 shot to attack.