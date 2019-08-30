Daniel Farke says Norwich 'philosophy' is working at Premier League level

Todd Cantwell, Emiliano Buendia and Teemu Pukki have all earned plaudits for their performances

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke believes the club's style of play is proving successful in their Premier League campaign.

After opening the season with defeat at Liverpool, the newcomers took their first three points with victory over Newcastle before losing at home to Chelsea.

Farke feels his side pushed Chelsea all the way in last weekend's 3-2 defeat, but admits they must turn positive performances into points.

Norwich crashed out of the League Cup to League Two side Crawley

"We have our strengths. My feeling was we were pretty close to gaining at least one point or even three points [against Chelsea]," said Farke.

"Of course there are some topics we can improve in order to protect our own goal a bit better, but I think it's also important to take lots of self-confidence that our way of playing, our philosophy, is exactly the right path.

"If we're just trying to park the bus with our type of players then we have no chance with teams like Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City or even a team like West Ham with so much quality.

"For that we have to go our own way and so far I'm pretty pleased with the performances."

Teemu Pukki is the Premier League's joint top goalscorer

Last season's Championship top scorer Teemu Pukki has carried his form into the top-flight, hitting five goals from three games to equal Raheem Sterling's tally at the top.

The Canaries have received praise for their league displays, with eye-catching performances from the team's young talent resulting in maiden England U21 call-ups for Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey and Todd Cantwell.

"The three lads are allowed to have the little Lions on their shirt but I want them to get the big Lions on their shirt," Farke told reporters.

"It's great for them and I'm proud."

Norwich added just five players to the group promoted as champions last season, with the £1m spent during the summer transfer window a stark contrast to the £144.5m spent by fellow newly-promoted side Aston Villa.

Despite that modest spending, Farke believes his squad are well-equipped to challenge at the highest level, ahead of Saturday's trip to West Ham.

"I've not been surprised with the jump in quality. We know it's a big step up. We've spent around £1 million and we know it's not easy to be competitive," the German said.

"We were not naive. We know we are playing in the best league in the world against some of the best teams in the world.

"It's a big step up for a newly-promoted side playing with so many young players. We've shown we are capable of winning points on this level.

"We know it will be a big sensation if under these circumstances we are also allowed to play in the Premier League next season but this is what we are trying to do. That's why we work so hard."