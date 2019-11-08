Norwich City boss Daniel Farke says win over Watford would not spark champagne celebrations

Daniel Farke insists Norwich will not be popping the champagne if they beat fellow strugglers Watford on Friday.

The Premier League's bottom two sides meet at Carrow Road, live on Sky Sports, with the Hornets able to climb above their opponents with a first league victory of the season.

Norwich are currently four points from safety and Farke says there will be no exaggerated celebrations if they manage to record a first win in seven matches.

Farke told Sky Sports News: "When you have a dry spell with several games without a win, it is normal that every player is not overly happy. It's not like we're going to be dancing on the tables or opening bottles of champagne.

Watford are two points behind Norwich having failed to win any of their first 11 league matches

"It's an important game for both teams because both want to be over the line. We are not happy with the position we are in at the moment but we were realistic before the season started, we knew it would be tough.

"There are no replacements for wins, only they can bring confidence back.

"I don't like vanity in the dressing room. We have to stick together, be one unit and be honest with each other."

Pukki the hoover seller

Teemu Pukki has not scored in Norwich's last six matches

So much of Norwich's success last season revolved around striker Teemu Pukki, but after scoring six times in his first five top-flight matches, the Finland international has failed to find the net for his club since their 3-2 win over Manchester City on September 14.

When asked how Pukki is feeling, Farke said: "His mood hasn't changed. Teemu is so experienced and such a calm guy.

"We need to have the mentality of a hoover seller. Sometimes you have to ring many doors in order to sell one.

"This is what a striker has to have and I'm pleased with Teemu's behaviour at the moment."

Farke 'not proud' of spending limits

Norwich have lost five of their last six Premier League matches

A freak wave of injuries highlighted a serious limit to Norwich's strength in depth in the first months of the season.

The club spent just over £1.1m on incoming transfers over the summer, but announced on Tuesday losses of £38m for the financial year ending June 2019.

"Spending money always helps but we can't do this," Farke said. "The winter market is even more complicated.

"We have to accept that we are not in this position. We are not proud of it, if I'm honest.

"We are looking forward to one day being a settled Premier League club and when we don't have to pay for the sins of the past anymore."

Todd Cantwell is available for selection against Watford after recovering from a knock

There was a remarkably more positive outlook from Farke on Thursday having welcomed back seven first-team regulars to training this week.

Central defenders Grant Hanley and Christoph Zimmerman are both nearing a return from long-term injuries and are expected to be in contention following the international break.

Farke will also be able to call on Tom Trybull, Onel Hernandez, Todd Cantwell and Ibrahim Amadou. They have all recovered from various issues, while midfielder Mario Vrancic could make the bench after missing almost three months with a calf problem.