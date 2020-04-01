Norwich player of the season: Pick your Premier League 2019/20 star

Cantwell, Buendia and Pukki (right) have all enjoyed eye-catching campaigns for Norwich this season

Who has been Norwich's player of the season so far? See our picks and have your say.

Norwich might be bottom of the Premier League but plenty of players - young and more experienced - have impressed for Daniel Farke's attack-minded side.

Read on for the Sky Sports Football selections and have your say.

Tim Krul

The experienced Netherlands shot stopper has enjoyed another impressive season between the posts for Norwich and to think where the relegation-threatened side would be without his heroics?

The 31-year-old has also continued to grow his reputation as one of the best penalty stoppers there is in the business, including becoming only the eighth goalkeeper to save two spot kicks in a game when he kept out Manchester United duo Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford back in October.

Max Aarons

It has been an excellent first season in the Premier League for Norwich's England U21 international right-back, 21, so much so that there has even been reported interest in his services from Manchester United and Tottenham.

Todd Cantwell

A constant in Farke's lineup this campaign, having featured in all 29 Premier League games this season - including 25 starts - the only Norwich player to do so.

Having been involved in eight league goals, scoring six times and creating two more, the 22-year-old has reportedly been attracting interest from some of the Premier League's biggest clubs.

Emiliano Buendia

A virtual ever-present in the struggling Canaries midfield so far this season, from where he has created 73 chances - only Kevin De Bruyne, Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Maddison have created more in the Premier League in fact.

Not only that, but the Argentine has also had most touches (1,933), successful dribbles (92), possession won (149), duels won (228), tackles won (29), passes played into the box (202) and passes in the opposition half (827) for his side in the league this campaign.

With seven top-flight assists to his name as well - four more than any of his team-mates - the 23-year-old is one of his club's standout contenders.

Teemu Pukki

There is every chance the Canaries would have already been relegated were it not for the striker's goals this season.

The Finland international has notched up 11 league goals, making him the club's top scorer and just the fifth Norwich player to score 10 or more times in the Premier League and the first since Grant Holt in 2011-12.

The 29-year-old's importance to Norwich is underlined by the fact he has been involved in a Premier League-high 56 per cent of his team's 25 goals so far this campaign (11 goals and three assists).

Someone else?

How about the Canaries' rock-solid Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean (pictured), who has enjoyed the second most successful passes (1011) and the most aerials won (83) of any Norwich player in Premier League this season? Or what about Norway midfielder Alexander Tettey, who has started 19 of the club's last 21 top-flight contests? Use our poll and comments section to put forward an alternative candidate...