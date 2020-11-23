Kenny McLean: Norwich midfielder could face up to five months out with meniscus tear

Kenny McLean faces an anxious wait to determine the severity of his meniscus tear but could face up to five months out, according to Norwich boss Daniel Farke.

The 28-year-old suffered the injury during Saturday's 1-0 win at Middlesbrough, Norwich's first game after the international break.

Image: Daniel Farke pictured during Norwich's trip to Middlesbrough

Farke fears the injury could rule the player out for several months if scans show the midfielder needs surgery.

"We scanned him this morning after he twisted his knee and he has a meniscus tear," Farke said ahead of the Canaries' trip to Stoke on Tuesday.

"We will wait for the injury to settle down and he will see a specialist this week. We will also handle this in a conservative way.

"He will be out for six weeks or if he needs surgery it could be four to five months."

The setback came after McLean returned from a successful international break with Scotland during which they sealed their spot at next summer's European Championships with victory over Serbia.

Image: McLean featured for Scotland during their victory over Serbia that sealed their spot at next summer's Euros

McLean's injury joins a growing list of Norwich players currently ruled out of action over the next few weeks.

The Championship table-toppers are also expected to be without Todd Cantwell (hip) and Jordan Hugill (shoulder), while Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and loanee Xavi Quintilla (hip) are also doubts.

Image: Jonathan Oakes and the podcast panel dissect the key talking points from around the EFL

Jonathan Oakes is joined by pundit Keith Andrews and presenter Caroline Barker to review all the weekend's action in the Sky Bet EFL.

In the Championship there was a big comeback win for Bournemouth as they saw off Reading - who slumped to a fourth straight defeat to drop from the top of the table.

Norwich went top after sneaking past Middlesbrough, Stoke saw off Huddersfield in a seven-goal thriller, and Bristol City beat a Derby side part-managed by player-coach Wayne Rooney.

The panel also take a look at all the big moments in League One and Two, while we also hear from Bournemouth defender Steve Cook in Ten To Tackle and assess the return of five substitutions to the EFL.