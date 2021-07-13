Pierre Lees-Melou: Norwich sign midfielder on three-year deal from Nice for fee of £3.5m

Norwich have signed French midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou from Nice for a fee of £3.5m, which could rise by a further £1m in potential add-ons.

The 28-year-old former Nice vice-captain has signed a three-year deal - with a one-year option - at Carrow Road.

After completing his switch, Lees-Melou revealed he sought advice from Nice team-mate Morgan Schneiderlin - who played for Southampton and Manchester United - and QPR defender Yoann Barbet about moving to England.

He told Norwich's website: "I'm very excited to join Norwich City and discover my new future with the club and its fans. I can't wait to play football in Norwich colours.

"I spoke with Daniel (Farke) and Stuart (Webber). We had a very long conversation about football and the vision for the team.

Image: Norwich have already signed Chelsea and Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour on loan

"I've heard a lot about how Norwich plays football in the right manner and style and also the club's spirit and mentality. I love that and that got me very excited.

"I also spoke with Morgan Schneiderlin and Yoann Barbet about football in England. They spoke very highly of Norwich and the club's position and standing.

"I appreciate the opportunity in this club and wanted to get the move sorted and start quickly. I'm excited to discover a new country, language and play in the biggest league in the world."

Lees-Melou made over 150 appearances in Ligue 1 during his time with Dijon and Nice, where he played in the Champions League and Europa League, and Norwich head coach Daniel Farke said of his new signing: "We're delighted to have been able to sign a player like Pierre.

"There are a lot of things to like about him and his football qualities. He's a really good technical player and is very good with the ball. He also has the physical ability every game to cover lots of ground and can play many positions and roles.

Image: Daniel Farke led Norwich back into the Premier League last season

"His CV, age and experience are very good. He has played for a big club in Nice, in pressure situations with some talented players. He has played a lot of football in recent years, so is in a good rhythm and full of confidence.

"We think Pierre will help us in the Premier League. He has a great character and personality. It is not a coincidence and is always a good sign when a player is allowed to wear the captain's armband at such a big club like Nice.

"In our communication, we all got the feeling that he is desperate to come to Norwich. He's an intelligent and humble guy and is greedy to work and improve on this level."

Lees-Melou becomes the sixth signing of the summer for Norwich, who have already added Billy Gilmour on loan from Chelsea, Angus Gunn from Southampton and Ben Gibson from Burnley.

The Canaries have also signed Greece left-back Dimitrios Giannoulis from PAOK and Kosovo winger Milot Rashica from Werder Bremen.