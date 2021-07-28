Coronavirus: Norwich's pre-season friendly with Coventry cancelled due to positive cases at Premier League club

Norwich were due to host Coventry at Chesterfield's Technique Stadium on Wednesday but a small number of positive cases at the Canaries has seen the game cancelled; Aston Villa's friendly against Nottingham Forest also cancelled due to cases at Championship side

Wednesday 28 July 2021 13:48, UK

Norwich City
Image: Norwich begin the Premier League season against Liverpool on August 14

Norwich's pre-season friendly against Coventry has been cancelled due to a number of positive Covid-19 tests among the Premier League squad.

The fixture was scheduled to take place behind closed doors at Chesterfield's Technique Stadium on Wednesday evening.

"The decision was made as a precautionary measure following a small number of positive COVID-19 test results within City's first-team group," a Norwich statement read.

"The club's players and staff will continue to follow Premier League protocols and government guidelines, operating and training in their respective first-team bubble at the Lotus Training Centre."

The Canaries have already played King's Lynn Town, Lincoln and Huddersfield in pre-season as they prepare for their return to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke's side will now face Sheffield United on Saturday before playing Gillingham and Newcastle ahead of their season opener at home to Liverpool on August 14, live on Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa's home friendly against Nottingham Forest has also been cancelled.

Forest reported a "small number of positive cases" in their latest round of Covid-19 testing and decided against travelling to minimise the risk of further spread.

