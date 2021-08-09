Josh Sargent: Werder Bremen striker completes Norwich City medical ahead of £8m transfer

Striker Josh Sargent has completed a medical at Norwich City ahead of an £8m transfer from Werder Bremen.

The 21-year-old USA international will fly into England to complete the transfer, which was agreed on Friday.

Sargent was pulled from Bremen's squad for their German Cup clash with VfL Osnabruck on Saturday, having been excused from training on Friday as well.

Werder's sporting director Frank Baumann said of Sargent: "We are about to finalise a transfer with a foreign club. Because of this, Josh told us that he wasn't in the right frame of mind to play on Saturday. As a result, we let him go home from training."

Sargent was one of few players to come out of Bremen's 2020/21 season, one which ended in relegation, with any credit.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Todd Cantwell started the move and then produced an audacious assist for Adam Idah to score for Norwich, as they beat Gillingham 5-0 in a pre-season friendly (Credit: Canaries TV)

He scored seven goals in all competitions and also hit the target twice on the opening day of the 2. Bundesliga season last weekend against Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Sargent is one of America's brightest talents on the international stage as well, having already won 16 senior caps after a prolific goalscoring record in youth football.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.