Update

Championship: Predictions, exclusives, Premier League race & what's live this weekend

Huge live games, how to view free highlights, predictions, fixtures, league tables and more; here is everything you need to know about how to watch and follow all the Sky Bet Championship action this weekend with Sky Sports

Simeon Gholam

EFL Editor @simgholam

Thursday 18 April 2024 16:08, UK

Massive live games, how to watch free highlights, league tables, predictions and more. Everything you need to know about the Championship for this weekend...

Championship Predictions: Listen to the podcast!!!

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at Gameweek 44 in the Sky Bet Championship, predicting the results of every fixture; listen to the podcast below or via any of your regular podcast providers.

A climactic quadruple to steer you through the weekend

Like football, do you? You're in the right place, friends. We've got four games to bring you this weekend, all providing some degree of drama at all three ends of the Championship table - yes, the Championship table has three ends. You read that correctly.

Simeon Gholam and David Prutton look ahead to Leicester vs West Brom on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast

We kickstart things with Leicester City. Once the runaway leaders, now trying to reclaim top spot. They have been given the opportunity to do just that, with Ipswich not in action this weekend.

Standing in their way are West Brom, who still have a little bit of work to do at the King Power Stadium and beyond to book their spot in the play-offs. It is live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm on Saturday; Kick-off 12.30pm.

Simeon Gholam and David Prutton look ahead to QPR vs Preston on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast

Heading into the evening and attention switches to the other end and a QPR side host Preston needing points to clamber away from the bottom three. It is live on Sky Sports Football from 5pm on Saturday; Kick-off 5.15pm.

Simeon Gholam and David Prutton look ahead to Blackburn vs Sheffield Wednesday on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast

Then on to Sunday! Blackburn eased their relegation fears last weekend, and welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Ewood Park with the Owls still firmly embedded in the bottom three. It is live on Sky Sports Football from 12pm; Kick-off 12.30pm.

Simeon Gholam and David Prutton look ahead to Middlesbrough vs Leeds on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast

And your Monday night football comes to you from the Riverside Stadium, where Middlesbrough will aim to put another block on Leeds United's promotion push. It is live on Sky Sports Football from 7.30pm; Kick-off 8pm.

How to watch Championship live on Sky
Here is how you can watch Sky Bet Championship matches live across Sky Sports this season, as well as free match highlights throughout the entire season.

Race for the PL: Who will prevail in battle to reach the top flight?

Who will reach the Premier League?

A four-way jostle for two spots
A four-way jostle for two spots

Take a look here...

Seven games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday

The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday. You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on the website and app.

Sky Bet Championship table

Watch free Championship highlights

Free-to-watch Championship highlights
Watch free highlights of every Sky Bet Championship match...

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.

Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available here from 5.15pm, while all other highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Correctly predict six scorelines for a chance to win £250,000 for free. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

