Championship: The things you need to know this weekend

Top two take a break to focus on FA Cup

Burnley's relentless march towards the Premier League will have to wait now until after the FA Cup. They are in cup action this weekend, but won't be too worried with a 19-point gap over third-placed Middlesbrough with just nine games to go. Promotion should be sealed shortly after the international break.

Sheffield United, in second, are also having a weekend off from the Championship as they play in the quarter-finals of the cup. They are six points ahead of Middlesbrough in third, and that gap could close to three.

Nine games kicking off at 3pm on Saturday

The bulk of the Championship drama takes place at 3pm on Saturday, with nine games kicking off at that time.

Middlesbrough will hope to keep the promotion race alive, knowing victory over Preston would cut the gap on Sheffield United in second to three points. Luton, a point behind Boro, head to Sunderland as they aim to keep their own automatic dreams alive.

You will be able to follow it all by watching Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News from 12pm, on Saturday, or via our dedicated EFL live blog on our website and app.

Sky Bet Championship table

Watch free Championship highlights

Should you miss your team play, or just want to catch up, then remember we have free match highlights from all Sky Bet Championship fixtures available for you shortly after the full-time whistle blows.

Every Saturday 3pm kick-off will be available here from 5.15pm.

Championship predictions

Sky Sports duo Simeon Gholam and David Prutton take a look ahead at the weekend games, predicting the result of every fixture to try and work out who will win, lose or draw

Listen and subscribe to the Championship Predictions podcast on: APPLE | CASTBOX | SPOTIFY | YOUR REGULAR PROVIDER

You can listen below or read here.

Swansea face Bristol City on Sunday

The end of the Championship weekend action, and final game before the international break, takes us to South Wales on Sunday, where a free-falling Swansea host Bristol City.

The Swansea can barely buy a point right now, and have slipped to just eight points above the relegation zone. While Bristol City only need one more win to take them past 50 for the season.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm.