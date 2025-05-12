Frank Lampard convinced Coventry can turn around Championship play-off deficit at Sunderland

Coventry manager Frank Lampard insists their Championship play-off with Sunderland is still there for the taking as they attempt to overturn a first-leg deficit and keep their promotion hopes alive.

The Black Cats snatched a 2-1 victory at the Coventry Building Society Arena after Eliezer Mayenda's winner two minutes from time.

Lampard is now hoping that Coventry can turn the semi-final around in Tuesday's second-leg clash at the Stadium of Light.

He said: "We know exactly what it is, this was always a two-legged tie, the game is still there.

"We've got great incentive to try and turn it around, turn the result around and leave everything on the pitch for sure."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final 1st leg match between Coventry City and Sunderland

Lampard will be aiming to draw on previous positive experiences from two-legged encounters.

The former Chelsea midfielder played in a thrilling Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool, where the Blues took a 3-1 lead into the second leg at Stamford Bridge, but had to fight back to earn a 4-4 draw and win 7-5 on aggregate.

In 2019, Lampard's Derby lost 1-0 to Leeds in their play-off first leg, but he steered the Rams to a memorable victory when a stunning comeback saw them claim a 4-3 aggregate win.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Coventry head coach Frank Lampard told Sky Sports after the first leg that his side will not get too down

He added: "I think I've been in football long enough regardless of the Derby game to know it's never done until it's done, in both ways.

"I remember being 3-1 up in a Champions League game against Liverpool and they scored two to go 3-3 at Stamford Bridge. That was in about half an hour, the game changed completely.

"At Derby when we went to Leeds, we went 2-0 down [on aggregate in the second leg], because we'd been 1-0 down. There's too many things to talk about, so the game's still there."

Story of the first leg

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sunderland take the lead at Coventry through Wilson Isidor

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Rudoni brings things immediately level after Sunderland took the lead just two minutes earlier!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sunderland take a late lead after a huge mistake late on from Coventry

Friday's first leg saw Wilson Isidor break the deadlock in the 68th minute before Jack Rudoni provided an instant response.

Although Coventry put in a solid display, Mayenda then struck late for the visitors and Lampard admitted that his side need to remain cautious about Sunderland's threats.

"I think we have to take some confidence from that, but it's a game that's gone now," he said. "When you play each other at such a tight turnaround and understand that we controlled a lot of the game. Did we have enough intent at the top of the pitch? At times, not so much.

"It's better to reflect on the game like that than reflect on it another way. Particularly with a team like Sunderland, they're a very good team at this level and we have to expect that the game can look different.

"It's a balanced approach, we know we played pretty well, we know we can do better, but have to be wary about what Sunderland turn up as and the individuals that they've got, which remain the same individuals that can hurt you at any minute.

"We're well prepped for the game, the players are in a good place. We'll be ready to give everything."

'Pre-playoff fears over for Sunderland - they are now strong favourites'

Sky Sports EFL Editor Simeon Gholam:

"All the talk before the first leg was about what state Sunderland would find themselves in heading into the tie.

"They had been fourth for so long in the table, with months of essentially nothing to play for, that momentum had been sapped.

"All that was blown out of the window in a committed, astute display at the CBS Arena on Friday night. The winner may have come about through a slice of fortune, but the gameplan was spot on from Regis Le Bris.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris praised his sides performance after the first leg

"Now they will be in front of a packed house at the Stadium of Light, with their destiny in their own hands. Whether they can get away with playing in the same manner as the first leg remains to be seen, but with the players they have at their disposal - particularly Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda - it makes sense to sit in and play on the counter-attack.

"Le Bris is not one to be spooked or to veer away from his methods or beliefs, even in front of a full house of vociferous home fans who will want to see an onslaught. 'We'll play with the same mindset', he said after the first leg.

"At least that may give Lampard and Coventry some idea of what they are up against. It is by no means over either way, but Sunderland are heavy favourites from here."

The key numbers heading into the second leg