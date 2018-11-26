QPR director of football Les Ferdinand admits the club are dreaming of the Premier League

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand thinks manager Steve McClaren is the right man to take the club forward.

The London side made a disastrous start to life under the former England boss, losing their first four Championship games of the season, including a 7-1 thrashing at West Brom.

But the R's have turned things around and won four out of five, before Saturday's 2-2 draw at Stoke.

Asked for his initial verdict on McClaren, Ferdinand told Sky Sports: "I think he has got a wealth of knowledge and a wealth of experience.

"He has been in this division and knows what it takes.

"In terms of where we are as a club at the moment, we have got the right man in place."

Les Ferdinand says everyone in football is entitled to dream

QPR find themselves only four points outside the play-off places and, with the Championship looking wide open this season, Ferdinand says they are one of many clubs eyeing promotion.

"I think we all dream," Ferdinand added.

"If you are at a football club and you haven't got dreams, then what are you doing?

"We all want that golden ticket, I think every single club in this division wants to end up in the Premier League, and we are no different to anyone else.

"Sometimes realism gives you a little kick but we are all here and we are all dreaming and we would love that."