Nahki Wells could stay at Burnley despite Bristol City talks, QPR interest

Bristol City and Nottingham Forest, as well as QPR, are interested in signing Nahki Wells

Nahki Wells could yet stay at Burnley and be part of Sean Dyche's squad for the rest of the season after being recalled from his loan at QPR.

The forward was brought back to Turf Moor from Loftus Road on Monday, amid talks over a permanent move to Bristol City.

Those discussions have also involved a deal for City's Josh Brownhill to move to Burnley as the Premier League side look to bring in a midfielder, however, it appears the two clubs are some way apart on their valuations.

But Dyche could yet decide to play Wells, who has scored 13 goals in the Championship this season.

Nottingham Forest have also held initial talks with Burnley over a deal for Wells, who is understood to be valued at around £4m.

Wells is under contract at Turf Moor until summer 2020

QPR also remain interested in bringing Wells back on a permanent deal.

Wells' contract expires in the summer, although it does include an option to extend it for a further year.

The Championship club's chief executive Lee Hoos said: "Burnley have recalled Nahki which is their right.

"I wouldn't normally make any comments regarding potential transfer targets but in this instance it is important our supporters know we are keen to sign Nahki on a permanent basis.

"Our current valuations on the player are far apart and we cannot agree to a deal which will leave us in breach of FFP.

"We are working hard for a positive conclusion but we must ensure any agreement is financially viable for QPR."

