QPR director Jamie Rueben steps down due to involvement in Newcastle takeover

QPR director Jamie Rueben has stepped down from the Loftus Road board following his involvement with the aborted Newcastle United takeover.

Rueben was set to take a seat on the Newcastle board if the Saudi-backed takeover had gone through, with his father David having agreed a 10 per cent stake in the Premier League club.

But despite that failing, Rueben has left QPR anyway.

Sky Sports News has been told the 33-year-old financier felt the time was right to step down out of respect to QPR fans.

Chairman Amit Bhatia said: "Jamie has been a fantastic addition to the QPR board this past two years and we thank him for his efforts."

Rueben added: "I'll always remain a supporter of QPR and wish them the best for the future."

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is legally challenging the Premier League's failure to pass through the £340m Saudi takeover.

'Takeover story will be around for a while'

Newcastle have instructed lawyers in their dispute with the Premier League and Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie expects the story will run for a while yet.

"I don't think it's going to go away anywhere soon. Obviously Mike Ashley has come out and said he's unhappy with the process, and has brought into question how the Premier League has gone about things.

Image: Mike Ashley still wants to sell Newcastle to the Saudi consortium

"It sounds as though Ashley will leave no stone unturned, and will spend what is required to go up against the Premier League to see if he can get this aborted takeover.

"The most important thing in all of this is Ashley needs to ensure that the Saudi part of the consortium still want to buy the club.

"You can only assume that Ashley has had guidance from the Saudi part of the consortium, has done his homework, and had assurances that they'd still buy the club. These things can go on for a while, sometimes months, sometimes a year, with this current climate, maybe even longer."