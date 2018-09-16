WATCH: Should Harry Maguire have been sent off against Bournemouth?

Should Harry Maguire have picked up a second yellow card against Bournemouth?

Leicester endured a difficult afternoon in their 4-2 loss to Eddie Howe's side and ended up going down to 10 men when Wes Morgan was shown a second yellow card in the second half.

But the afternoon could have been even more disappointing for Claude Puel's men had Maguire received a second yellow card in the first half.

Maguire picked up his first yellow for obstructing and tripping up Callum Wilson in the 12th minute, but he could have received another one in the 28th minute when he appeared to shove Josh King over on the touchline.

Instead of showing Maguire another yellow card, referee Craig Pawson decided to give the England international a verbal warning.

