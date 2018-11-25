WATCH: Madness from James Maddison sees Leicester man sent off

1:21 Leicester’s James Maddison was given two yellow cards in three minutes during their 1-1 draw at Brighton. Leicester’s James Maddison was given two yellow cards in three minutes during their 1-1 draw at Brighton.

Watch as Leicester’s James Maddison is booked twice in quick succession to leave Leicester a man and a goal down in their Premier League meeting with Brighton.

The England squad member was initially cautioned by match referee Christopher Kavanagh for clipping Anthony Knockaert as he tried to break clear and launch an attack by the home side.

While Maddison had no complaints there, he was a little more perturbed when he was shown a red card by Kavanagh just three minutes later.

After taking possession in the box, the midfielder tried to step away from defender Shane Duffy when he fell under his challenge.

Further inspection showed there was little contact between the two - and the match official reacted by dismissing him with less than half an hour gone.

Leicester came back well in the second half, eventually drawing 1-1 when Kelechi Iheanacho did win a penalty and Jamie Vardy scored from 12 yards.

Jamie Vardy's penalty equaliser ultimately saved Maddison's blushes as Leicester came back to draw 1-1 at the AMEX

Foxes manager Claude Puel said afterwards: "It is our fourth sending off since the beginning of the season and that's a lot.

"Perhaps sometimes it's not normal from ourselves but sometimes we have some bad decisions. I don't know if it's a bad decision today.

"But we have to correct this and to keep our calm, to manage our games without putting ourselves in difficulty."

Click the video above to see how James Maddison was sent off in the first half of Leicester's 1-1 draw with Brighton at the AMEX Stadium.