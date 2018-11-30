Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Leicester City visit 'an honour', says manager Claude Puel

Claude Puel says it was "an honour" to have the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Leicester City to pay tribute to the five people who died in a helicopter crash.

Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five people who died outside the King Power stadium last month when their helicopter came down on October 27.

The Duke and Duchess visited the crash site as part of a visit to the city on Wednesday, ahead of Leicester's game this weekend at home against Watford.

Speaking about their visit, Leicester manager Puel said: "I think it was amazing to have Prince William and Kate giving their support to Vichai's family and Leicester City Football Club.

"It was fantastic, it was great and of course it's a lot of emotion. They are friends of Vichai and it was amazing to see their love and respect to Vichai.

"Prince William and Kate gave their respect but share their emotions with us. It was amazing to share memories with Vichai together.

"It is important but it is an honour for everyone at the club and the fans to receive and accept this respect from the royal family, of course.

"I know Prince William is an Aston Villa fan but I think he has the same affiliation to Leicester now too."

Leicester club captain Wes Morgan, striker Jamie Vardy and Puel were among the club's representatives for the Royals' visit.

Along with Mr Srivaddhanaprabha, those killed in the helicopter crash were his employees Kaveporn Punpare and Nursara Suknamai, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz, also a professional pilot.