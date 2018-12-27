Ricardo Pereira scores stunning winner for Leicester against Manchester City

0:33 Ricardo Pereira’s superb strike proved to be the match-winner for Leicester Ricardo Pereira’s superb strike proved to be the match-winner for Leicester

Manchester City were hit by a stunner for the second time in the space of four days as Ricardo Pereira's late strike sent them home from Leicester with no points.

Just four days after Andros Townsend had helped Crystal Palace to a 3-2 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, Pereira hit an 81st-minute winner to give Leicester a 2-1 victory on Boxing Day at the King Power Stadium.

Picking up a cleared Marc Albrighton corner on the right, just outside of the box, the Portuguese defender hit a fine effort through the crowd and past Ederson into the far corner.

It gave Leicester their second straight win, moving them up to seventh, while Manchester City are now down in third, seven points off leaders Liverpool and a point behind second-place Tottenham.

